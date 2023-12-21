Ukraine received €1.5 billion in macro-financial assistance from the EU. This is the last payment for this year

Ukraine received another €1.5 billion in macro-financial aid from the European Union.
This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.
This is the last payment from the 18 billion EU support package planned for 2023.
"These funds help us maintain economic stability and fulfill social obligations. We are grateful to the European Union for the significant and timely assistance to our country. We look forward to further support!" Shmyhal noted.
- Currently, Ukraine, together with the European Commission, is working on a new long-term Ukraine Facility program for a total of €50 billion. Next year, they expect to receive €18 billion from them.
- On October 17, 2023, the European Parliament supported the creation of a special aid fund for Ukraine worth up to €50 billion. In the Ukraine Facility, money is pledged for the years 2024-2027 in the form of grants and loans to support the recovery, reconstruction and modernization of Ukraine. The project contains two important points: strengthening accountability and attracting Russian frozen assets.