​Ukraine received a €150 million grant from the European Union. The funds will be used to restore the infrastructure

Ukraine received €150 million in financial assistance on an irrevocable basis from the European Union, as the Ministry of Finance reported.

The funds will be used to restore critical facilities damaged by the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, including transport infrastructure, communal facilities and services, social infrastructure and residential premises. The funds came within the framework of the agreement between Ukraine and the EU on the financing of the program "Supporting the rapid recovery of Ukraine (Contract on building the state and strengthening resilience)".

The second tranche of €100 million is expected already in the first quarter of 2024. The funds will be used both for the financing of recovery measures and for the support of small farms and other representatives of agriculture.