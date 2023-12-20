Repair works with losses of 700 thousand hryvnias. Officials of the Uzhhorod City Council received suspicions

Officials of the Uzhhorod City Council, a utility company, and a local entrepreneur were found guilty of embezzling budget funds — they are suspected of causing losses of 700 000 hryvnias.

This was reported by the press service of the National Police of Ukraine.

Officials set up a scheme to embezzle money during capital repairs of the buildings of the utility company. To do this, they entered false information about the volume and cost of the works into the acts of the performed works — the amount of damages is almost 700 thousand hryvnias.

Today, December 20, the police conducted searches in the administrative premises of the city council and the utility company, as well as in the residences of the suspects.

The head of one of the departments of the Uzhhorod City Council, the director of a utility company, as well as a contractor received suspicions. Their actions were qualified under Part 4 of Art. 191 (appropriation, embezzlement of property or possession of it by abuse of official position) and part 1 of Art. 366 (official forgery) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.