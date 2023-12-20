The US imposed sanctions against companies from the Middle East and East Asia for participation in the production of Iranian drones

The Office of Foreign Assets Control has imposed sanctions against 10 companies and four individuals, as the US Treasury Department informed.

The list of restrictions includes people and organizations from Iran, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Indonesia that support the production of Iranian drones. The network, led by Iranʼs Hossein Hatefi Ardakani, facilitated the procurement of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of foreign-sourced components for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and their UAV program. His accomplices are also on the sanctions list.

Ardakani also coordinates foreign defense purchases through shell companies in Malaysia, Hong Kong and other countries.

Assets of sanctioned people and companies in the US will be blocked, and organizations that will work with them may also be on the restricted list.