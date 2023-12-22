The longest trip in Ukraine is 754 km, and the peak minute when ordering food is 1:11 p.m. Bolt summed up 2023

Despite the war, the Bolt company continued to work in Ukraine and actively develop its main areas: ordering cars, renting electric scooters and delivering food. Hereʼs a look at Boltʼs year in fun facts and figures.

Bolt Rides

This year, the longest trip was 754 km, for which the passenger paid UAH 21 184. The most active user made 1 327 trips, and the most popular drop-off and boarding point is the Central Railway Station in Kyiv.

Most often, cars are called from 21:00 to 22:00. Sometimes passengers leave good "tips" to drivers — this yearʼs record is UAH 300. There is a legend among the drivers: one of them managed to get "five stars" 4 187 times.

Bolt / @tayuniti

Bolt scooters

Since the beginning of the year, more than half a million users have used the rental of electric scooters. The most popular starting point for the trip is the "Polytekhnichnyi Instytut" metro station, and the final stop is "Zoloti Vorota" in Kyiv. However, the rider from Lviv has the largest number of trips — a total of 853 per year. And Dnipro can boast of the longest trip distance — 28.4 km.

Bolt Food

The most popular dish ordered through Bolt Food is a burger. McDonaldʼs near the Lukyanivska metro station in Kyiv became the restaurant with the largest number of orders at the end of the year. In total, over a million burgers (both from McDonaldʼs and from other establishments) were ordered during the year, and to be more precise, 1 154 524.

1:11 p.m. is a peak minute, at which time the platform receives the most orders. The most expensive for the year was UAH 15 690. And the user who ordered food 638 times became the record holder.

Bolt