An accident at the Ladyzhynska TPP has cut off power in several districts of Vinnytsia

On Tuesday, December 19, an accident occurred at the Ladyzhynska thermal power plant (TPP) of DTEK, which left several districts of Vinnytsia region without electricity.

This was reported by "Vinnytsiaoblenergo".

"This accident is not related to enemy attacks. Therefore, please do not panic. The energy companies of Vinnytsyaoblenergo JSC, Ladyzhynska TPP DTEK and South-West RDC are making maximum efforts to restore power supply as soon as possible," the message said.

The reasons for the accident and its nature are not specified. On Monday, December 18, the administration of the thermal power plant announced the planned repair work (from 14:00 to 15:00) and a short power outage.