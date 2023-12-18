The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that a wiretap was found in the offices of Zaluzhnyi and staff of the apparatus

The General Staff of the Armed Forces confirmed that they had found listening devices in the offices designated for the work of Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi and employees of the Security Apparatus.
The devices were found during a routine inspection of the premises on December 17. In order to find out the circumstances under which it happened, the consequences and those involved, the General Staff turned to the Security Service of Ukraine.
- On December 17, SBU reported that the equipment was not found in Valerii Zaluzhnyiʼs office, but in one of the rooms that he could use for work in the future. Previously, the device was in a non-working state. The device was handed over for examination.