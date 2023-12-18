General Staff: The Defense Forces destroyed more than a thousand invaders and 44 Russian tanks over the past day

The Russian army lost approximately 1 090 soldiers, 44 tanks, 60 armored fighting vehicles and 38 artillery systems over the past day. In total, 347 160 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the direction of Kupyansk, Ukrainian defenders repelled 9 attacks in the area of Sinkivka and Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region. Another 8 enemy attacks were repulsed in the area of Makiivka in the Luhansk region and Terny in the Donetsk region. Ukrainian soldiers also repelled 5 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Andriivka and Klishchiivka.

The occupiers are still trying to surround Avdiivka. The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 16 enemy attacks east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, and another 11 attacks south of Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to contain the enemy in the vicinity of Novomykhailivka and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region. Ukrainian defenders repelled 4 attacks in that area.

In addition, the Defense Forces repelled 4 more enemy attacks near Robotyne and west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region.

During the day, Ukrainian aviation struck the area where troops, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, and two anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy.

Ukrainian missile forces hit 4 areas of concentration of Russian troops, an artillery system and an ammunition depot of the Russian occupiers.