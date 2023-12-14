The Russians hit Khmelnytskyi with Kinzhal missiles

The Russians hit Starokostyantyniv in the Khmelnytskyi region with an aeroballistic missile "Kinzhal". Two united territorial communities — Starokostyantinivska and Myrolyubnenska — came under attack at once.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yuriy Ignat, and the first deputy chief of the Khmelnytskyi Air Force Serhiy Tyurin.

Relevant services are working at the places where the "Kinzhal" missiles fell. Injuries and destruction have not yet been recorded.

"The [air raid] alarm was declared at approximately 2:09 p.m., and in fact, 10 minutes after the announcement of the alarm, a flight had already arrived in Khmelnytskyi," noted Ignat on the air of the national telethon.

Why are the Russians attacking Starokostyantyniv?

A military aviation unit has been located in Starokostyantiniv for the past 70 years. During the times of the Soviet Union, there was the 63rd Bombardment Division, and then the 7th Bombardment Regiment.

Since 2008, the military unit in Starokostyantyniv has been called the "7th Tactical Aviation Brigade named after Petro Franko" — in honor of Ivan Frankoʼs son, who himself was a pilot and developed military aviation.

Now the airbase in Starokostyantyniv is one of the most equipped in the country. There are specially reinforced parking shelters and a suitable runway.

Presented in May 2020, the "Vision of the Air Force until 2035" declared that the airfields in Starokostiantyniv, as well as in Ozerne (Zhytomyr region), were to be converted to become model airfields, in particular for foreign aviation equipment.