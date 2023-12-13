The countries of Northern Europe signed a joint statement based on the results of the summit. They promise long-term support to Ukraine

At the second Ukraine-Northern Europe summit in Oslo, the prime ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Sweden and the presidents of Ukraine and Finland signed a joint statement.

The leaders condemned Russian aggression, called on Russia to withdraw its troops, and emphasized continuing to support Ukraine as long as necessary. According to their data, since the full-scale invasion, the total amount of aid from the countries of Northern Europe is about €11 billion.

"Nordic European countries remain committed to increasing international pressure to counter Russiaʼs ability to continue its illegal war, including through sanctions. We will continue to work with international partners to counter sanctions evasion," the statement said.

In addition, the partners will actively explore "areas of additional support, including but not limited to maritime security, air defense and air power, including combat aviation."

Also, the countries of Northern Europe agree to start bilateral negotiations with Ukraine regarding security obligations and confirm their support for the opening of negotiations with Ukraine on joining the EU.