An outsider broke into the hall of the Parliament of India and lit smoke bombs there

An outsider broke into the hall of the lower house of the Parliament of India.

This was reported by "India Today" and the "Reuters" agency.

The incident was shown live. The man climbed over the deputiesʼ tables and blew white and yellow smoke. He hid the checkers in his shoe.

According to the legislators, the intruder shouted some slogans, however, they could not make them out.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not in Parliament at that time. Later, the police took the violator out of the building.

It was also shown on the air how a woman was taken out, but it is currently unknown whether she was involved in the incident. The lower house of the Indian Parliament briefly suspended consideration of the agenda, and resumed work in about an hour.