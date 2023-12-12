“Kyivstar” suffered a hacker attack — this is the cause of a large-scale failure

The disruption in the work of the mobile operator "Kyivstar" occurred due to a hacker attack.

The press service of the company reported that the personal data of people were not compromised. The company involved law enforcement officers and special state services to record the consequences of the intervention.

"The most important thing is that subscribersʼ personal data is not compromised. We sincerely apologize for the temporary inconvenience and thank you for your understanding. Our team will definitely provide compensation to those subscribers who were not connected or could not use our services. Yes, our enemies are insidious. But we are ready to face any difficulties, overcome them and continue working for Ukrainians," the company said in a statement.

As of 12:30 p.m., users still have no connection, home and mobile Internet. Subscribers cannot switch to another operator. The outage affected national roaming. The Ministry of Infrastructure hopes to restore communication within 4-5 hours.

There are problems in the operation of some terminals and ATMs of PrivatBank. However, the failure did not affect the entire network. DTEK reported that their contact center numbers in the "Kyivstar" network do not work. Please call alternative numbers.

Repair work is ongoing.