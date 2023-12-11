Arakhamia: Many MPs want to write a mandate — they cannot go

The head of the "Servant of the People" faction Davyd Arakhamiya informed that quite a few MPs want to draw up mandates.

He said this on the air of the telethon.

"Actually, the number of people who want to leave the parliament is much higher. We are no longer letting people go... We say that we simply will not vote for it, because the people have to sit until the end [of the term of the Verkhovna Rada] and pass laws necessary for the state," noted Arahamia.

According to him, due to new challenges, it is necessary to optimize the work of the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) and reduce the minimum number of deputies in the groups, "in order to preserve these groups, so that the parliament, conditionally, until the new convocation, works in approximately the same structural mode in which it started working."

According to the current regulations, the number of parliamentarians in a deputy group cannot be less than in the smallest faction formed at the first session of the regular convocation of the Verkhovna Rada.

Draft law No. 10324 has already been registered in the parliament, which proposes to reduce the minimum composition of parliamentary groups and factions to 14 people during martial law and within 90 days after its abolition.