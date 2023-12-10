The “Come Back Alive” fund collected 400 million hryvnias for weapons for the TrO

The "Come Back Alive" fund together with the "OKKO" gas station network collected 400 million hryvnias for weapons for the Territorial Defense within the framework of the "EYE FOR AN EYE 2" project.
The fund reported that with this money, 300 units of 82-mm mortars, 200 large-caliber machine guns and 100 units of 40-mm automatic grenade launchers will be purchased for the TrO brigades.
Collection for these weapons started on April 11 and lasted nine months.
- In November, the fund revealed what was contained in the secret Black Box, for which Ukrainians collected 230 million hryvnias a year ago. Black Box was a collection project for Ukrainian Beaver kamikaze drones that fly at a distance of 800 km.
- "Beaver" hit a factory for the production of electronics for missiles of the X-31, X-35 and X-59 types, and also hit a warehouse where missile parts for ballistic missile complexes were stored. Black Box caused more than $900 million in damage in Crimea, the occupied territories, and Russian military facilities in the first 8 months of 2023.