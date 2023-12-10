The “Come Back Alive” fund collected 400 million hryvnias for weapons for the TrO

The "Come Back Alive" fund together with the "OKKO" gas station network collected 400 million hryvnias for weapons for the Territorial Defense within the framework of the "EYE FOR AN EYE 2" project.

The fund reported that with this money, 300 units of 82-mm mortars, 200 large-caliber machine guns and 100 units of 40-mm automatic grenade launchers will be purchased for the TrO brigades.

Collection for these weapons started on April 11 and lasted nine months.