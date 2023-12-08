Russia has withdrawn more than 40 000 troops to the Avdiivka direction

The Russians have concentrated more than 40 000 of their troops in the Avdiivka direction and are continuing to replenish their reserves from Storm-Z units and newly mobilized units. The command sometimes leaves them even without provisions, but they still continue to go into battle.

The spokesman of the Defense Forces of the Tavria region Oleksandr Shtupun told about this on the air of the telethon.

"The enemy is suffering very significant losses. If you calculate roughly, this is about 300-400 people per day. Russian terrorists are currently not reducing the activity of their infantry. Avdiivka and Maryinka — the largest number of clashes, the most heated," noted Shtupun.

The spokesman of the Armed Forces emphasized that despite "very significant" losses, Russia continues to increase its reserves — Storm-Z and newly mobilized.

"The attitude of the command towards them is just like animals. It is recorded that they are sometimes even left without food and water, and they are forced to eat just snow. Lots of frostbite at the moment. But for some reason they go forward — they fear their leadership more than death," said Shtupun.

He added that it is "even wild" to watch the relevant videos broadcast by Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance.