A traffic accident occurred in the Kharkiv region near the village of Novopavlivka, Izyum district, as writes the State Emergency Service.

Three cars collided on the road at once: a car, a minibus and a truck. Six people died in the road accident, five more were injured and hospitalized.

The rescuers used a special tool to cut out the victims and the bodies of the dead from the mutilated cars.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the accident.