A historic building collapsed in the center of Odesa: no dead or injured were found

In the center of Odesa, at 93 Bazarna Street, part of a historic three-story building collapsed — one entrance from the first to the third floor collapsed.

This is reported by the Main Department of the State Emergency Service in the Odesa region.

The rescuers were informed that there were people in the house, but no injured or dead people were found under the rubble. 55 firefighters are working on site.

1 6









Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

This is the second destruction in this building in a month, writes the local publication "Dumska". Almost half of Olov and Duryanʼs profitable house collapsed on November 27, but no one was injured.

A little later, the city hall announced that the architectural monument will be demolished, but for this it must be removed from its protective status.

The building was recognized as emergency in 1994. In 2005, part of the attic and the wall collapsed. In 2021, after the repair of the sewage system, the soil began to subside in the yard, due to which there was a risk of collapse.

This year, the building was damaged by the blast wave during the rocket attack on the city on August 14.