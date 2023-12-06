Minister of Defense: The Armed Forces of Ukraine passed two of the three defense lines of the Russians

The Defense Minister Rustem Umerov informed that the Defense Forces approached the third line of defense of the Russians.

He said this in an interview with the “Fox News” channel.

According to him, the Defense Forces have passed the second line of defense of the Russian army and are facing the third, and Ukraine has a war plan for 2024.

"We continue to restore the territories. There are lines of defense, we have already passed through the first and second and are between the second and third," Umerov noted.

In addition, the minister said that Ukraine has a plan for the de-occupation of its lands for the next year.

"We have a plan. We de-occupied 50% of our territory, defeated the Russian Federation on our land, restored the territories, liberated them. And now we have a plan for 2024," Umerov said.

The head of the department said: "If the war drags on for years, the civilized world should be ashamed."

Umerov also noted that his department is ready to invite external auditors to check purchases.