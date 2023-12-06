27 students of the law institute were poisoned in Poltava — doctors recorded an outbreak of an acute intestinal infection

At night, 27 students of the Yaroslav the Wise NYU Law Institute were hospitalized with poisoning. Presumably, they ate in the canteen of the Poltava Polytechnic named after Yury Kondratyuk.

This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Philip Pronin.

Doctors recorded an outbreak of an acute intestinal infection. An epidemiological investigation has begun.

The causes of the incident are being established — a specialized commission has already been created, and experts from the State Production and Consumer Service, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and the police are working on the ground.