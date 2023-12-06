Valerii Zaluzhnyi congratulated his brothers and sisters in arms on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi paid tribute to each hero and congratulated his brothers and sisters in arms, who are defending Ukraine on the front line.

"I bow my head before your feat! In front of every soldier, sergeant and officer. Especially in front of those who today, in the heat of battle and under fire, in cold, frozen trenches and ruins, firmly hold the defense and destroy the treacherous enemy. It is you, regardless of titles and positions, who stand for the future of our children. This is what we are fighting for, without having the right to defeat," the commander-in-chief emphasized.

According to him, Ukraine will not surrender only thanks to the battles and skirmishes.

"And thanks to you, I am convinced again and again: no matter how difficult it is for us, we will definitely not be ashamed," added Zaluzhnyi.