Hackers stole DNA data of nearly 7 million customers from a genetic testing platform

Genetic testing platform “23andMe” has acknowledged a massive data breach. As a result of the hacker attack, the attackers gained access to the information of 6.9 million users.

Data from users who had turned on “DNA Relatives”, which allows you to compare the genetic profiles of different “23andMe” customers, was the most affected. The information of people who created pages with genealogical trees on the site was also made publicly available.

At the same time, it is specified that the hackers managed to gain access to the accounts precisely when the logins and passwords on “23andMe” coincided with the passwords on other sites that were hacked earlier. Back in October, hacker forums began to see ads offering to buy stolen “23andMe” customer data for $10.

The company said it has "taken steps" to protect its customersʼ data. In particular, she asked active users to cancel their passwords and use the two-step authentication method.