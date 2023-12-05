190 decomposed bodies were found at the owners of a funeral home, in the United States

In Colorado (USA), the owners of a funeral home found 190 decomposing bodies. The owners of the office will appear in court — they are accused of violence against bodies, theft, money laundering and forgery of documents.

The Associated Press writes about it.

John and Carey Holford own Return to Nature Funeral Home. The bodies of people were stored there, some of whom died as early as 2019.

Court records show that families of the victims were told by the bureau that it cremated the bodies, but instead sent relatives something that was not ashes.

A man and a woman were jailed on $2 million bail. Both were charged with approximately 190 counts of physical abuse, 5 counts of theft, 4 counts of money laundering and more than 50 counts of forgery.

The bodies were removed from the office, and experts began working to identify the remains using fingerprints, dental records, medical equipment and DNA.