In Kharkiv, rescuers recovered the bodies of two men from a landslide.

This is reported by the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region.

Gas service workers were carrying out emergency work on the underground gas pipeline on Shevchenko Street when a landslide occurred. Two men, born in 1981 and 1975, were found under a layer of earth.

The rescuers tried to quickly dig out the men from the ground, but they found them already without signs of life.