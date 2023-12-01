SBU declared the suspicion of treason to the former deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Sivkovych

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) gathered new evidence of treason on the part of the former deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Volodymyr Sivkovich, who is hiding in Russia and, according to SBU, works for the Federal Security Service (FSB).

Ex-official is involved in the organization of large-scale information campaigns aimed at artificially discrediting the top military and political leadership of Ukraine.

For this, he enlisted the cooperation of well-known politicians in Kyiv, among them Nestor Shufrych, who is suspected of treason.

It was he who was one of the main "speakers" who, under the coordination of Sivkovich, publicized the Kremlinʼs narratives during appearances on television and on the pages of online publications.

The investigation established that Sivkovichʼs henchmen spread fake news about the internal situation in Ukraine, as well as Moscowʼs theses regarding the "no alternative" of the pro-Russian vector in foreign policy.

In this way, the Kremlin tried to destabilize the situation inside Ukraine as much as possible before the start of a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation and to discredit official Kyiv in front of its Western partners.

In 2014, during the violent crackdown on the Maidan, Sivkovych left for Moscow, where he began organizing massive information diversions against the state security of Ukraine.

This is one of the priority tasks that Sivkovych performed on the instructions of the staff of the ninth department of the operational information department of the 5th service of FSB.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators informed Sivkovych of the suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 28 and Part 1 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed by a group of persons following a prior conspiracy). The perpetrator faces life imprisonment.