Overnight, the Russians launched 25 drones and two missiles over Ukraine

At night, Russia fired two Kh-59 missiles and 25 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs over Ukraine.

Air defense forces shot down 18 drones and one Kh-59 guided air missile. Anti-aircraft defense worked in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The Russians issued Shahed from two directions: Cape Chauda (this is the occupied Crimea), Prymorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation. The occupiers also struck with guided air missiles from the airspace of the occupied Kherson region.

The main direction of the attack is the south and east of the country. Fighters, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.