The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia warned citizens against traveling to Russia due to the possible closure of the border

The head of the Estonian Foreign Ministry, Margus Tsakhkna, recommended that citizens of the country not travel to Russia, because Estonia may temporarily close the border.

"If Estonia closes its borders, those who are on the Russian side will not be able to get back. Now it is definitely not recommended to go to Russia, because we do not know when the pressure on our borders will become so great that we will have to temporarily close them," said Tsakhna.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also advised Estonians not to sign the so-called loyalty agreement when going to the Russian Federation.

On November 29, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia announced that it was preparing a project that would require foreigners entering the country to sign a "loyalty agreement." In this document, visitors must guarantee that they will refrain from criticizing the domestic and foreign policy of Russia, will not discredit the authorities, and will not promote "non-traditional sexual relations."