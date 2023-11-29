A register of pedophiles has appeared in Ukraine. Schools and kindergartens will have access

In Ukraine, a register of those convicted of crimes against children on a sexual basis was formed, which should become a safeguard against contact with criminals.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office writes about this.

The electronic database also includes those whose convictions for such crimes have been removed or repaid. So far, information about all child abusers — 600 of them — has been entered into the register.

There are data on the convictʼs last name, first name, patronymic, date of birth, place of residence or stay, crime for which he was convicted, data on criminal punishment, actually served punishment and violation of the rules of administrative supervision.

Principals of schools and kindergartens, heads of state administrations and heads of local self-government bodies will have access to the register, in particular. This will allow them to protect children from contact with criminals.