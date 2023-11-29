The Defense Forces eliminated 1 140 occupiers over the past day. The situation by directions at the front

The Russian occupiers are advancing in the districts of Kupyansk, Kreminna, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Staromayorske, Robotyne and Verbove.

This was reported by the General Staff in a summary for the past day.

In total, 87 combat clashes took place at the front. In the direction of Kupyansk, five attacks were repelled in the Synkivka and Petropavlivka areas.

Near Kreminna, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks in the Terny district. Near Bakhmut, the Armed Forces of Ukraine made 16 attacks near Klishchiivka, Bohdanivka, Andriivka, and Severne. The Defense Forces continue assaults on the southern flank.

The Russians do not stop trying to surround Avdiivka, they cannot break through the defenses, 27 assaults in the districts of Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, and Pervomaiske were unsuccessful.

17 enemy attacks in Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, and Novomykhailivka areas were also unsuccessful. Attempted attacks in the Staromayorske and Vodyane districts were also unsuccessful.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the invaders unsuccessfully attacked nine times in the areas of Verbove and Robotyne.

Ukrainian units continue their offensive operation in the direction of Melitopol. In the Kherson region, Ukrainian units hold a bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro, conduct counter-battery combat and destroy the enemyʼs rear.

From February 24, 2022 to November 29, 2023, the Defense Forces eliminated about 327 580 Russian soldiers, including 1 140 in the last 24 hours.