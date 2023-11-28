In Finland, a kindergarten will be built on the site of the Russian Consulate General

The city of Turku in Finland is buying the former Russian Consulate General. The city council made the relevant decision on November 27.

“Yle” writes about this.

The building of the Russian Consulate General with an area of 2,000 square meters will be purchased for €1.6 million and then demolished. A new building will be built in its place, most likely a kindergarten.

Arash Matin

Before that, the soil on the territory of the former consulate general will be cleaned, because at the beginning of the 20th century, a foundry and a galvanizing plant were located on this site.