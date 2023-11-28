The Defense Forces eliminated 860 occupiers over the past day. The situation at the frontline

November 27, 84 combat clashes took place at the front, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported over the past day.

The Russian occupiers are advancing in the districts of Kupyansk, Kreminna, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Robotyne.

In the direction of Kupyansk, Ukrainian fighters repelled three attacks in the Synkivka and Petropavlivka districts.

Near Kreminna, 12 Russian assaults were unsuccessful in the areas of Stelmakhivka, Serebryansk Forestry, Terniv, Yampolivka, and Torske.

Under Bakhmut, the soldiers repulsed 28 attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanovsky, Klishchiivka and Andriivka, while assaults on the southern flank continue at the same time.

The Russians do not abandon their efforts to surround Avdiivka, but suffer losses, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 23 assaults in the Novobakhmutivka, Berdychiv, Avdiivka, Opytne, Severne, and Tonenko districts.

It was also possible to repulse nine attacks in the Maryinka and Novomykhailivka districts.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy unsuccessfully counterattacked three times near Robotyne and Novoprokopivka. Ukrainian units continue their offensive operation in the direction of Melitopol.

On the left bank of the Dnipro in the Kherson region, Ukrainian units are holding a bridgehead, destroying the enemyʼs rear and conducting a counter-battery fight.

From February 24, 2022 to November 28, 2023, the Defense Forces eliminated about 326 440 Russian soldiers, including 860 in the last 24 hours.