Tesla has sued Swedenʼs transport authority

The American company Tesla sued Swedenʼs transport authority.

This is reported by the Swedish publication SVT.

The electric car maker said the Swedish government had not ensured the delivery of new Tesla license plates during the month-long strikes in the country. The company is asking the district court to grant Tesla an opportunity to take the license plates.

In Sweden, the PostNord company is responsible for the delivery of new number plates for cars, the majority of whose shares are owned by the state.

Workers at the PostNord delivery service joined the strikes, demanding that Tesla enter into a collective agreement with workers at the Swedish companies. Protests also spread to Swedish ports where they refused to reload the Tesla.