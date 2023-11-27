UN report: About three million people die at work every year

About three million people die every year as a result of workplace accidents or work-related diseases.

This is stated in the report of the International Labor Organization (ILO), presented at the 23rd World Congress on Occupational Safety in Sydney.

According to the ILO, in 2019 more than 395 million people suffered non-fatal work-related injuries. About two and a half million deaths occur each year due to work-related cardiovascular, oncological and respiratory diseases. And more than 300 thousand people die due to accidents at the workplace.

The most dangerous professions were identified in such fields as agriculture and construction, followed by forestry and fishing.

The ILO also notes that the mortality rate among men is more than twice as high as among women.