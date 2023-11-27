The court sent the official of the forest company Polissia Vitaliy Suhovych to the pretrial detention center

The court remanded the deputy of the Rivne Regional Council and at the same time the deputy director of the regional office of State Enterprise "Lisy Ukrainy" ["The forests of Ukraine"] Vitaliy Suhovych into custody.

This was reported in the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

According to the courtʼs decision, he can post bail in the amount of 192 million hryvnias.

During the searches, more than $4 million in various currencies were found and seized from him. The law enforcement officers also found three luxury cars AUDI Q8, MERCEDES-BENZ GLE 350E, BMW X5, jewelry and expensive watches, including luxury brand Ratek Philippe, gold coins, gold bars, etc.

Sukhovychʼs case

A deputy of the Rivne Regional Council and at the same time the deputy director of the regional office of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" were exposed for illegal enrichment. The investigation established that the deputy had illegally enriched himself by millions of dollars.

On November 25, Suhovych was detained and informed of suspicion under Art. 368-5 of the Civil Code. He faces imprisonment for five to ten years.