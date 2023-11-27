The ex-deputy head of the State Special Communication Service was sent to the pre-trial detention center. He appears in a corruption case

On November 27, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) sent the ex-deputy head of the State Special Communication Service Viktor Zhora to custody. He can be released from the pretrial detention center on bail of 10 million hryvnias.

This was reported by the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP).

Zhora appears in the case of embezzlement of over 62 million hryvnias of state funds. In total, six people are involved in the case. Itʼs about the purchase of software for State Special Communication Service in 2021-2022. SAP claims that the software was purchased at inflated prices, and the participants transferred the difference to the accounts of controlled companies abroad in order to legalize and share it among themselves.

If Zhora posts bail, he will be charged with procedural responsibilities.