Sweden and Switzerland allocated €12 million to the “Grain from Ukraine” initiative

Sweden and Switzerland allocated almost €12 million to the "Grain From Ukraine" initiative, a humanitarian food program launched by Kyiv in November 2022, as part of which Ukraine exports grain to the worldʼs poorest countries.

According to the Embassy of Switzerland, the country allocates about €3.1 million.

The official page of the Prime Minister of Sweden reports that the country provides €8.7 million for food security.

Before that, Finland announced the allocation of €2 million for this initiative.