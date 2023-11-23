The national football team of Ukraine has found out its opponent in the playoffs for entry to Euro-2024

The national football team of Ukraine will play against the national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the playoffs for entry to Euro-2024.

According to the results of the draw, the national team chose path B — in the semi-finals on March 21, the Ukrainians will meet the team of Bosnia and Herzegovina away from home. If the national team of Ukraine wins this match, then on March 26 it will play for a pass to Euro-2024 against the winner of the Israel-Iceland duel.

The formation of the groups of the final Euro tournament will take place on December 2, and the championship itself will last from June 14 to July 14, 2024.