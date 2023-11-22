The European Union allocated another tranche of €1.5 billion to Ukraine

The European Union (EU) allocated another tranche of €1.5 billion to Ukraine within the framework of macro-financial assistance.

This was announced by the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on November 22.

Another tranche is expected before the end of the year. In general, EU budget support in 2023 has already reached €16.5 billion — this is one of the most important factors that helps Ukraine to be economically stable.

Total EU aid has already reached €85 billion, and another €50 billion is planned to be provided by 2027.