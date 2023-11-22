The European Union allocated another tranche of €1.5 billion to Ukraine

The European Union (EU) allocated another tranche of €1.5 billion to Ukraine within the framework of macro-financial assistance.
This was announced by the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on November 22.
Another tranche is expected before the end of the year. In general, EU budget support in 2023 has already reached €16.5 billion — this is one of the most important factors that helps Ukraine to be economically stable.
Total EU aid has already reached €85 billion, and another €50 billion is planned to be provided by 2027.
- Currently, Ukraine, together with the European Commission, is working on a new long-term Ukraine Facility program totaling €50 billion. Next year, they expect to receive €18 billion from them.
- On October 17, 2023, the European Parliament supported the creation of a special aid fund for Ukraine worth up to €50 billion. In the Ukraine Facility, money is pledged for the years 2024-2027 in the form of grants and loans to support the recovery, reconstruction and modernization of Ukraine. The project contains two important points: strengthening accountability and attracting Russian frozen assets.