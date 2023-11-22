Blogger Myroslav Oleshko received suspicion. He went abroad illegally and urges men to hide from the draft

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared about the suspicion of blogger Myroslav Oleshko — he illegally left Ukraine and engages in information-subversive activities that harm the Armed Forces.

SBU reported this on November 22.

According to the investigation Oleshko after confirming his fitness for military service and being summoned to the territorial recruit center (TRC) in August 2023, left the territory of Ukraine on the basis of a forged certificate from the military medical commission.

Now he is abroad, systematically publishing videos and posts in which he discredits conscription for military service and calls on Ukrainians to avoid military service.

He was charged under Articles 114-1 and 358, and faces 8 years in prison.

Myroslav Oleshko called the case "completely falsified" on Facebook.