Those convicted in the “Ukrgasbank” case will transfer UAH 15 million to the “Army of Drones”

Those convicted in the case of the "Ukrgasbank" embezzlement scheme will transfer 15 million hryvnias to the "Army of Drones" project.

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecution (SAP) press service.

Eight suspects decided to cooperate with the prosecution. They promised to provide incriminating statements, and also undertook to partially compensate for the losses and donate to the support of the Armed Forces.

The case of "Ukrgasbank"

The investigation established that during the years 2014-2020, the former management of the bank and their accomplices illegally withdrew UAH 205 million under the guise of paying funds for agency services that were not actually provided.

In total, 16 persons involved in this case were informed of suspicion, including the former head of the National Bank, the deputy minister of justice and the first deputy general prosecutor.

Prosecutors sent three indictments and eight plea agreements to the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC). Agreed penalties include a fine and imprisonment. However, due to the provision of incriminating statements, the convicts were released from punishment. They were put on probation.

The total amount of damages that will be compensated to the state budget within the limits of these agreements is UAH 35 million. Also, according to the terms of the agreements, UAH 14.7 million will go to the "Army of Drones" project.