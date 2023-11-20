Prosecutor Generalʼs Office: The statute of limitations may expire in 60 Maidan cases

In approximately 60 cases related to the Revolution of Dignity, the statute of limitations may expire before a verdict is issued. In total, 150 cases involving almost 300 people are being considered in the courts. About 70 cases are under pre-trial investigation.

The head of the Department of Organization, Procedural Management of Pretrial Investigations and Support of Public Prosecutions in Criminal Proceedings on Crimes Committed in Connection with Mass Protests in 2013-2014 Oleksiy Donskyi told about this on the air of the telethon.

"Our main desire and our main [...] problem and pain is that we have time to get sentences where the terms expire and get a result. There are about 60 such cases [in which the statute of limitations expires]. This does not apply, for example, to cases involving persons who are hiding from the investigation, because there the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution is interrupted. This also does not apply to cases of particularly serious crimes, in particular those punishable by life imprisonment," he noted.

Donsky added that the case concerning the former leadership of Ukraine was referred to the court. It has more than 1 800 volumes.