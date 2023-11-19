In Poland, a minibus with Ukrainians got into an accident. Two women and a child died

A minibus carrying Ukrainians was involved in an accident in the Veruszów district of Poland. Two women and a six-year-old girl died.

This was reported to the Lublin police.

Lublin police

The VW Crafter left the road and crashed into a tree. There were 10 people in the cabin, they were moving towards the border.

Lublin police

Two women and a 6-year-old girl died at the scene of the accident. Another child was taken to a hospital in Lublin. According to the police, the driver of the car was sober. He can face up to 8 years in prison for an unintentional fatal road accident.