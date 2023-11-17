The government simplified the importation of generators into Ukraine

The government simplified the importation of energy equipment into Ukraine, in particular generators and transformers.
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this on November 17.
In fact, the government has suspended six technical regulations that apply to the import and sale of energy equipment. Now, a number of such products will not require a declaration of conformity and labeling with a mark of conformity.
The Prime Minister noted that Ukraine successfully passed the first month of the heating season. He emphasized that the situation in the energy sector is stable, there is no shortage of electricity. The heating season has started in all regions.