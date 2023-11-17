The marines were entrenched on several bridgeheads on the left bank of the Kherson Region

The command of the Marine Corps reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have established themselves on three bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro in the Kherson region.

Ukrainian soldiers conducted a series of successful attacks on the left bank of the Dnipro.

Marines and other units of the Defense Forces managed to gain a foothold on several bridgeheads.

During the operation, the Russians lost 1,216 people killed and 2,217 wounded, 24 tanks, 89 artillery systems and mortars, 135 units of various vehicles, 48 units of armored combat vehicles, including armored personnel carriers and BMPs, nine anti-aircraft guns, 14 watercraft and 15 units special equipment.

It was also possible to target four command posts, 29 warehouses with ammunition and neutralize 135 FPV drones and five operational-tactical level drones.