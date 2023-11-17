General Staff: Defense forces destroyed 27 Russian tanks and eliminated more than a thousand invaders

Last day, the Russian army lost approximately 1,140 soldiers, 27 tanks, 11 armored fighting vehicles and 29 artillery systems. In total, 316,760 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian fighters repelled four attacks near Synkivka and Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region. Also, the enemy carried out assault operations near Bilogorivka in the Luhansk region but was unsuccessful.

In the Donetsk region, the Defense Forces repelled 18 attacks near Ivanivskyi, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka, 17 attacks near Avdiivka, and the same number east of Stepovoy and Pervomaisky. On the outskirts of Maryinka and Novomykhailivka, 19 attacks by the occupiers were repelled. In addition, the enemy stormed unsuccessfully near Staromayorskyi.

In Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian defenders repelled 6 attacks in the vicinity of Robotyny and near Verbovoy.

Defense forces continue their offensive in the direction of Melitopol and Bakhmut.

Ukrainian aviation twice struck the concentration of troops, weapons and military equipment of the enemy.

The missile forces hit three areas of concentration of Russian troops, six artillery systems, two command posts and two Russian ammunition depots.