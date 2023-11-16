The USA introduced sanctions against three companies that transported Russian oil at a price higher than the “ceiling”

The US is imposing sanctions on three companies and their three vessels that transported Russian oil at a price exceeding the "ceiling" of $60 per barrel.
The US Treasury announced this on November 16.
Kazan, Ligivskyi Prospekt and NS Century are listed as being owned by US-based companies: Kazan Shipping Incorporated, Progress Shipping Company Limited and Gallion Navigation Incorporated.
- On December 5, 2022, the countries of the European Union and the "G7" and Australia introduced a price limit for Russian oil of $60. These countries, with some exceptions, have agreed to buy and transport oil from Russia only if its price does not exceed $60 per barrel. In the West, the introduction of this measure is explained by the fact that it will reduce revenues to the Russian budget and make it difficult for the Russian Federation to finance the war.