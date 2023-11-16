Ministry of Defense: 12 000 Ukrainian soldiers have already undergone educational training according to NATO standards

More than 12 000 Ukrainian military personnel and teachers have undergone training and advanced training within the framework of NATOʼs "Military Education Improvement" (DEEP) program.
On November 16, First Deputy Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk informed about this.
It is about the training of scientific and pedagogical workers, instructors and other specialists. The training of military personnel at the courses of commanders and instructors of the sergeant corps continues.
Pavlyuk said that a number of basic documents on changes in higher military education were developed as part of the DEEP program. In particular, about the improvement of language training in the Armed Forces, as well as the concept of transformation of the military education system.
What is the DEEP program?
NATOʼs Defense Education Enhancement Program (DEEP) was launched in 2007. It unites teachers and professors from educational institutions in NATO member countries and institutions (the Marshall Center for European Security Studies, the Bureau of International Language Coordination, the NATO Defense College and the NATO School in Oberammergau ).
The purpose of the program is to support the reform of the military education system in accordance with NATO standards. Ukraine has been participating in the implementation of the program since 2012. Since 2015, a separate area of activity of the program has been assistance to Ukraine in improved systems of training non-commissioned officers.
- 287 NATO standards have been implemented in the Ukrainian army — this is almost a quarter of the total of more than 1,200 standards. By the end of 2023, about 200 more standards have been adopted and are planned to be implemented.