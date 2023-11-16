Ministry of Defense: 12 000 Ukrainian soldiers have already undergone educational training according to NATO standards

More than 12 000 Ukrainian military personnel and teachers have undergone training and advanced training within the framework of NATOʼs "Military Education Improvement" (DEEP) program.

On November 16, First Deputy Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk informed about this.

It is about the training of scientific and pedagogical workers, instructors and other specialists. The training of military personnel at the courses of commanders and instructors of the sergeant corps continues.

Pavlyuk said that a number of basic documents on changes in higher military education were developed as part of the DEEP program. In particular, about the improvement of language training in the Armed Forces, as well as the concept of transformation of the military education system.