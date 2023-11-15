The Czech Republic has frozen all Russian state assets

The Czech government has frozen all Russian state assets in the country.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Jan Lipavskyi.

"According to my proposal, the government today approved the freezing of Russian state assets in the Czech Republic. This is the end of the commercial activity from which Russia finances the murders of Ukrainians," he wrote.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, reacted to this — he thanked the Czech Republic and his colleague Jan Lipavskyi for their principled position. He called on all countries that have not yet done so to follow the Czech example: "Russian money should be used for Ukraineʼs recovery instead of murders and destruction."

At the government meeting, the ministers decided to expand the sanctions list of the Czech Republic. In particular, the foreign asset management company of the Office of the President of the Russian Federation, which controlled a lot of real estate in Prague and Karlovy Vary, was brought there.