A painting by Ukrainian artist Ivan Marchuk was sold at auction for €76,000

The landscape "Here calm has settled" by the Ukrainian artist Ivan Marchuk was sold for €76.2 thousand at the Sothebyʼs contemporary art auction in London.

The artist told about this in social networks.

Previously, the painting belonged to a private American collection. Marchuk emphasized that the price of the painting at the auction exceeded the previous estimate of the value of the landscape by almost 30% — before the auction it was estimated at €40,000-60,000.

The new owner of the painting "Peace has settled here" is unknown.