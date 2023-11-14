A painting by Ukrainian artist Ivan Marchuk was sold at auction for €76,000

The landscape "Here calm has settled" by the Ukrainian artist Ivan Marchuk was sold for €76.2 thousand at the Sothebyʼs contemporary art auction in London.
The artist told about this in social networks.
Previously, the painting belonged to a private American collection. Marchuk emphasized that the price of the painting at the auction exceeded the previous estimate of the value of the landscape by almost 30% — before the auction it was estimated at €40,000-60,000.
The new owner of the painting "Peace has settled here" is unknown.
- Ivan Marchuk is Peopleʼs Artist of Ukraine, laureate of the Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine. He created a new painting technique called "Plontanism" — the layering of small lines, from which a unique composition of color and light is built. In Soviet times, Marchuk could not officially exhibit his works for a long time and was subjected to oppression and persecution by the KGB. In 1989-2001 he lived in Australia, Canada and the USA. In 2007, he was included in the rating of "100 geniuses of our time" by the British newspaper The Daily Telegraph. The artist has about 5,000 works in his works, he has held more than 150 personal and about 50 collective exhibitions.