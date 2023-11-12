Ministry of Energy: Ukraine will have enough energy resources to survive this winter

Ukraine will have enough energy resources to survive this winter. In addition, the authorities have an understanding of how to act in the event of new massive shelling of the energy sector.

"We will have enough energy resources, in this respect we feel at ease. The question is how much future attacks can affect the supply," Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said on the air of the telethon.

At the same time, he noted that based on last yearʼs experience, the government has different ways of solving the problem.