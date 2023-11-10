In Transcarpathia, law enforcement officers exposed an enterprise that sewed uniforms for the Russian national skiing team

In the Transcarpathian region, a sewing enterprise produced uniforms for the Russian national ski team.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine writes about this.

The National Police, SBU and border guards of the Mukachevo detachment exposed the enterprise. During the searches, law enforcement officers found 150 winter ski jackets with Russian symbols there. Investigations are ongoing.

The head of Transcarpathian Regional State Administration Viktor Mykyta added that the owner of the enterprise is an Italian citizen. The jackets were branded by the Italian brand Vist. The customer was the organization RUSSIA SKI TEAM.